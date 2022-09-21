BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.

Among the four is 92 Robinson Street where, as recently as last summer, the city accused the owner Dwaine Watson of operating an illegal after-hours nightclub.



The building had previously housed a number of conventional bars and restaurants over the years.



Neighbors along nearby Whitney Avenue have complained about rowdy, disorderly behavior by the club’s patrons in the middle of the night, including a shootout that occurred in July of last year.



Although no one was injured, bullet holes could be seen in one of the houses on the block.



Last July, Jared Kraham who was Deputy Mayor at the time, said the city was using both zoning and code laws to put the club out of business as Watson refused to cooperate with city officials to address their concerns.



Mayor Kraham plans on addressing the media this morning about the new lockdown law and release the addresses of the other targeted buildings.