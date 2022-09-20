BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Prospect Street Monday afternoon.

Binghamton Police responded to 314 Prospect at approximately 3:30 p.m. and found a 26 year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police arrested 48 year-old Franklin Smalls.

They say Smalls and the victim were both residents of the building and had gotten into a dispute.

Police say they searched the home and found a Sars USA 9mm handgun and a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer handgun.

The victim suffered a serious injury and was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Smalls was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.