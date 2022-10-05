BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Craig Sanders, 28, on an outstanding warrant and asking Broome County residents for assistance.

Sanders is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

He is a black male who is 5’8″ and 150 pounds. He was last known to frequent the North Street area in the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Sanders is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office using the information below.