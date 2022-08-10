BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mykle A. Branch on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Branch was last known to frequent the East Frederick St. area in the City of Binghamton according to the sheriff’s office.

Branch is wanted for 1st Degree Sex Abuse. He is 6’0″ and 320 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Branch is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933