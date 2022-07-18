BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jordan Ryder on an outstanding Grand Larceny warrant and is asking Broome County Residents for assistance.

Ryder is a white male who is 6’3″ and weighs 165 pounds, He is known to frequent the Bigelow Street area in the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on Ryder’s location is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office using the information below:

Website: https://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Tip Line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933