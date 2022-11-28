BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, David Coffey, 42 of Binghamton, pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

On May 25, 2021, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at Coffey’s home on Clifford Street and recovered an illegal, loaded, .40 caliber handgun and small amounts of methamphetamine.

Coffey, who is already a convicted felon for a 2003 assault, will be sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison on February 28th.

“Thanks to the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force for their investigation

of this case. Our community is fortunate to have such a specialized unit,” said Michael A.

Korchak, Broome County District Attorney