BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week in Broome County Court, 20-year-old Dominic Rought, of Binghamton, was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Rape in the Second Degree.

Rought admitted that in 2021 in the Town of Barker, he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old child when he was 19.

As part of his sentencing, Rought will also be forced to register as a sex offender.

“This plea and sentence spared the child from having to testify in court. After serving his sentence this defendant will be monitored for the protection of our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.