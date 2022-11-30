BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree.

Douglas Holton, age 34, will spend 5 years in New York State prison and be subject to 5 years of post-release supervision for a crime he committed on June 14th.

That day, Holton attempted to shoplift merchandise from the Walmart in Johnson City.

When confronted by a store employee, Holton pulled out a utility knife and threatened to cut them.

He was arrested a short time later after being spotted in Binghamton.

This is Holton’s second Attempted Robbery conviction, the first being in 2009.

“Repeat offenders like Holton diminish the quality of life in our community. Thanks to the Johnson City Police for their timely apprehension of this defendant,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.