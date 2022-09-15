BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In January of 2022, James B. Lynch, 31 of Binghamton, forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver inside of the driver’s cab on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton.

The driver immediately called law enforcement and Lynch was located and arrested by the Binghamton Police Department after the review of surveillance cameras in the area.

Today in Broome County Court, Lynch was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony attempted robbery.

“Hardworking taxpayers of Broome County should be able to do their jobs without the fear of being ripped off by the likes of James Lynch,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.