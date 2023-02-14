BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to 2 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

In March, 24-year-old Vance Murray was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation in the area of Vestal Avenue and East Main Street in Endicott.

The driver of the vehicle had an active warrant and was taken into custody.

Police then found an illegal 9 millimeter handgun in Murray’s backpack. He was also arrested.

“Our local law enforcement is doing an outstanding job taking illegal guns off our streets. Though defendant Murray had no prior felony convictions, criminals should be on notice that if you possess an illegal gun in Broome County you will go to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.