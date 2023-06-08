BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In Broome County Court, Darshean J Beaman, 24 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 6 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force entered an apartment at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton. The task force found 2 loaded 9-millimeter pistols in a bedroom in one of the apartments where Beaman was present. Beaman admitted that he possessed an illegal loaded 9-millimeter pistol on February 9th, 2023. Beaman, who has a felony conviction for weapon possession in 2019, waived his right to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Following the sentence Beaman will be required to have 5 years post release supervision.

Darshean Beaman was previously charged with robbery in October 2016 for an incident that occurred in August 2016. He was taken to the Broome County jail without bail.

“Felons who continued to disregard law and possess illegal firearms leave no alternative, other

than sending them to prison for the protection of the community,” Michael A. Korchak,

Broome County District Attorney said.