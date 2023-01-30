BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.

Dillon Thomas pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.

In January of 2022, Thomas injured a 39-year-old woman by cutting her hand with a knife during an incident at the Econo Lodge on Old Front Street.

Thomas has a prior felony conviction for attempted burglary and will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison.

“The Broome County DA’s Office Special Victims Bureau continues to fight for victims of domestic violence. Many cases continue to go unreported. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Contact your local police, the DA’s Office, or the Crime Victims Assistance Center” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.