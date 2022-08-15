BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This past week in Broome County Court, a 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for robbing a pizza delivery worker on Milford Street in Binghamton.

On October 5th, 2021, Gabriel Curry displayed a picket knife and forcibly stole money from the worker.

Curry plead guilty to Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and was sentenced to 5 years in New York State Prison with 5 years of post-release supervision.

“Thuggery such as this is not tolerated in Broome County. Law enforcement works hard to solve these cases and nothing less than State prison sentenced are appropriate to protect our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.