SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – A Binghamton man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine yesterday in federal court.

Adam Baldwin, age 41, of Binghamton, New York, pled guilty yesterday to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Scarpino of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

As part of his guilty plea, Baldwin admitted that in September 2021, he agreed to receive shipments of methamphetamine, which he provided to another individual in exchange for payment. Baldwin had the shipments delivered to a store in Alexandria Bay, New York, where he picked them up. In October 2021, law enforcement intercepted two packages addressed to Baldwin, which contained approximately 1,070 grams of pure methamphetamine.

At his sentencing scheduled for October 12, 2022, Baldwin faces a minimum term of 10 years and up to life in prison, a post-incarceration term of at least 5 years and up to lifetime supervised release and a maximum fine of $10 million. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by HSI, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force (comprised of detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Watertown Police Department, and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office), and the Santa Ana Police Department in California, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie.