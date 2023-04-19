BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree.

On July 2nd, 29-year-old Wesley Wooden-Harris stole a 2006 Mustang GT from Platinum Auto on Front Street.

Wooden-Harris was found by Binghamton Police operating the stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Frederick Street and Whitney Avenue.

Upon being pulled over, Wooden-Harris fled the vehicle on foot but was apprehended soon after on Robinson Street.

He also has a 2019 grand larceny conviction in Virginia and will be sentenced 1½ to 3 years in New York State prison on June 29th.

“Those who victimize hard working business owners in our community will be held accountable. Mr. Wooden-Harris obviously did not learn his lesson in Virginia and now he’ll spend time in New York State prison,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.