BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

39-year-old Naquen McCoy admitted that he illegally possessed a loaded 40 caliber pistol on May 3, 2022.

That day, Binghamton Police responded to a shots fired call in the vicinity of Mygatt and Meadow Streets.

Shell casings were found at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported that those involved fled the scene in a light-colored hatchback. That vehicle was located outside a residence on Oak Street.

Police found McCoy, and the gun, inside of the residence.

He will be sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison on July 17th.

“Senseless criminal actions, such as this, endanger innocent citizens. Law enforcement continues to protect our community by taking illegal guns off our streets. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to sending violent felons to prison,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.