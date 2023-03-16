BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

On May 3rd, Binghamton Police responded to a shots fired report in the vicinity of Meadow and Mygatt Streets.

The suspects were said to have left the scene in a light-colored Dodge Caliber.

Police tracked the vehicle to a house on Oak Street, where they found 19-year-old Savon Turrell inside.

Turrell was in possession of a 45-caliber handgun that fired the shots at the scene.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Turrell will be sentenced to 3½ years in New York State prison on May 19th.

“Senseless violent behavior such as this has no place in our community. The Binghamton Police Department was able to quickly apprehend the defendant thanks to concerned citizens getting involved. If you are a witness to a crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the District Attorney’s Office immediately. You may be saving a life,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.