BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Assault in the 2nd Degree, for assaulting a police officer.

On January 27th, Brandon Oranchak-Wolfran punched a Binghamton police officer in the face while he was at the station being questioned about a larceny charge.

Oranchak-Wolfran, who has a prior assault conviction from 2018, will be sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in New York State prison on July 28th.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to back the men and women of law enforcement who risk their safety every day for our community,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.