BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Vernon Riddick, 31 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

On July 24th, Riddick was in possession of an unlicensed and loaded 40 caliber Glock Handgun when a Binghamton Police Officer attempted to pull him over for driving erratically.

Riddick abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. Police pursued Riddick and found the handgun in a garbage can in the area where he fled.

He will be sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison on December 20th.

Riddick had previously been convicted of felony assault in 2017.

“While the citizens of Broome County are asleep the Binghamton Police Department and other local agencies are at work ridding our streets of violent criminals and dangerous weapons,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.