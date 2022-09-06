BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after he was found guilty in Broome County Court of Burglary in the Second Degree, a violent felony.

In March of 2020, Chad Jackson, 49, broke into a room at the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in Kirkwood and stole property from the person inside.

“Chad Jackson is a repeat offender who clearly has not taken advantage of the numerous opportunities that he has been given to lead a law abiding life. Our community will be safer for the next 7 years with his incarceration,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.