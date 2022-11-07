BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Cory Nedley, 20 of Binghamton, pled guilty to burglary and was sentenced to seven years in New York State prison.

On October 14th of 2021. Nedley and another individual entered a residence on Louisa Street with the intent to commit a crime.

One of the individuals displayed what appeared to be a handgun and stole property.

“It is a fundamental right of citizens to feel safe in their own homes. Fortunately, no one was injured and the Binghamton Police apprehended these criminals quickly. State prison is the only appropriate sentence for this conduct,” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.