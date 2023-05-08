BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to 2 years in New York State prison for violating his probation.

28-year-old Luis Garcia was placed on probation for a 2019 attempted robbery that took place on Fayette Street.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Garcia absconded from supervision.

“Broome County Department of Probation works hard to give individuals the opportunity to lead a law-abiding life and be productive members of society. Mr. Garcia chose to disregard those rules and is headed to State prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.