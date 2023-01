BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man has been arrested after using someone else’s credit card information.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Demetrius Johnson after he allegedly used another person’s credit card to make purchases at a local retail store.

He has been charged with the following:

(2) Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information

(2) Petit Larceny

(2) Identity Theft in the 3rd Degree

Johnson was released on an appearance ticket.