BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Town of Binghamton man, Adam G Gurney, 38, was arrested and charged with multiple felony domestic abuse charges and an outstanding warrant on Tuesday.

Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the town of Binghamton early in the morning on Tuesday, June 6th. After arriving on the scene, deputies found a female victim with several cuts and blood on her face.

The victim reported that her boyfriend, Gurney, had starting attacking her by striking and grabbing her face before trying to choke her. Allegedly, Gurney then bit the victim’s nose, which ripped her nose ring out. The altercation ended when the victim’s roommate heard the struggle and stepped in to separate the couple.

It was found that Gurney had a full Stay Away Order of Protection through the Village of Johnson City due to assault and physical injury. It was also found that Gurney had an outstanding arrest warrant through the Town of Vestal for violating an order of protection.

After the incident and investigation, Gurney was arrested and charged with violating a stay away order of protection through physical contact, Aggravated Family Offense with more than one assault conviction within 5 years, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and harassment.

Gurney has been arraigned and is in the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. He is expected to answer for his charges at a later date in Town of Binghamton Court.