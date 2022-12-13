BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle has been reported stolen out of Syracuse on November 23rd.

The deputy followed the vehicle until backup units arrived and then initiated a traffic stop on Prospect Street.

Upon pulling over to the side of the road, the driver immediately fled on foot.

A short foot pursuit ensued and the driver was taken into custody a short distance away. He was later identified as Roland McIntyre, 39 of Binghamton.

McIntyre was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Further investigation revealed that McIntyre possessed a bag inside the vehicle which contained a collapsible Kel-Tec semi-automatic rifle, a loaded pistol magazine, and other miscellaneous items.

He was transported to the Broome County Jail and processed on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree

McIntyre has been turned over to Binghamton Police Department personnel to await arraignment in the City of Binghamton Court.