BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated on the night of August 18th.

Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Upper Front Street in the Town of Kirkwood for a report of an erratic driver.

Responding deputies were told that the vehicle in question was traveling on Court Street in the City of Binghamton going towards the Town of Kirkwood. While doing so it was swerving in the roadway, hitting curbs, hitting road signs, and not maintaining speed.

Deputies located the driver in the area of 584 Upper Court Street. They determined that the driver was Andrew Allen, 33 of Binghamton.

Allen showed signs of intoxication and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were performed. Allen did poorly on the tests and was taken into custody for DWI.

He has been charged with the following crimes:

Driving While Intoxicated, prior conviction within 10 years (Felony)

Moved From Lane Unsafely

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident

Allen was processed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and released to a third party with a court appearance ticket.