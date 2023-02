BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 2nd, 23-year-old Stephen Osei, of Binghamton, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny, Attempted Grand Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Osei illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks at a local bank.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Dickinson Court at a later date.