JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Johnson City Police announced Friday the arrest of a Binghamton man for allegedly stealing merchandise from a local store.

Hamail Waddell, 25, has been accused of walking into a local shop in late October 2023 and stealing goods. The JC Police department responded to a larceny report and identified Waddell as the suspect, and arrested him on Thursday, November 9th.

This arrest comes just weeks after Waddell was handcuffed for allegedly being combative and violent toward the waitstaff of the Upper Front Street Denny’s in the Town of Chenango, spitting and punching people in the restaurant.

Waddell was processed and released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Johnson City Court at a later date. He was charged with one count of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.