TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A dispute at a local restaurant led to the arrest of Binghamton man over the weekend.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced that 25-year-old Hamail Waddell was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning. Waddell allegedly engaged in a string of violent incidents during and after his arrest following a reported early morning fight with restaurant staff and patrons.

At around 4:10 a.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a restaurant on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango. Upon arrival, responding patrols discovered a group of patrons and staff attempting to restrain Waddell, who was said to be combative and irate. Deputies attempted to secure Waddell with handcuffs and were successful after a brief struggle.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Waddell was a customer in the restaurant at the time of the incident. It was reported that he became irate about his food taking too long to be served before allegedly entering the kitchen of the restaurant and engaging in a verbal altercation with the staff. At one point during the argument, Waddell allegedly claimed he was going to make his own food. Other patrons heard the dispute and attempted to convince him to leave the kitchen, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Waddell allegedly spit in the face of one woman and punched at least two other people. Patrons and staff then removed Waddell from the location and attempted to restrain him until deputies arrived.

Waddell was said to be noncompliant with deputies at the time of the arrest as he refused to get into the patrol car. After another brief struggle, Waddell was successfully placed in the patrol car. However, he allegedly began kicking the car doors and repeatedly striking his head against the car window.

Waddell was transported to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for processing where deputies say he continued to be irate, aggressive, and combative. He allegedly kicked an emergency fire door inside the Sheriff’s Office, breaking a handle off of the door. Wadell stated that his head hurt, and EMS personnel arrived at the office shortly after to evaluate his injuries. He was transported to Wilson Hospital in an ambulance for further evaluation, but due to his continued combative behavior, he had to be restrained via handcuffs during transport.

Once at Wilson Hospital, it was reported that Waddell continued his behavior. He allegedly berated and verbally harassed other patients, some elderly, using obscene and abusive language even after being told to stop numerous times by hospital staff, hospital security, and Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies say hospital staff and medical personnel eventually had to sedate Waddell in order to conduct a CAT scan and provide medical care.

Later that afternoon, Waddell was released from Wilson Hospital and taken to Central Arraignment. He was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting in Public Place, a Violation

Harassment in the Second Degree – Physical Contact, a Violation

Waddell was arraigned Sunday evening. No further details have been released.