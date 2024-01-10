JOHNSON CITY, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – A 20-year-old was arrested for attempting to flee police officers following a traffic stop in Johnson City.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2024, officers were sent to West Street in JC for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and learned that the registration was suspended. While attempting to remove the license plates from the vehicle, officers claimed to see Jamie Bailey, of Binghamton, exit the vehicle and flee from the scene.

After a quick chase on foot, Bailey was caught and continued to struggle with officers. While arresting Bailey, the officers allegedly discovered a fully loaded ghost gun as well as an imitation handgun in Bailey’s possession.

Bailey was processed and taken to central arraignment and remanded to Broome County Jail. He was charged with the following: