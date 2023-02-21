BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In June of 2021, police conducted a motor vehicle stop near Baldwin Street in Johnson City.

The passenger of the vehicle, 45-year-old Alan Holmes, was found to be in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl.

He was also on parole for a 2019 narcotics conviction.

Holmes will be sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison on May 17th.

“Fentanyl is a major problem, killing residents of New York State in unprecedented numbers. We call on the New York State Legislature to increase the penalties for those who sell Fentanyl,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.