BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton man was sentenced to 10 years in New York State Prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the felony crime of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Shandel M. Terry, 38, was found to have quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl with intent to sell when the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Griswold Street.

According to Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, “the defendant is a career drug dealer with a criminal history dating back to 2001. Our community is safer with him out of circulation.”

Terry will also adhere to 3 years of post-release supervision.