TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two suspects who allegedly stole multiple times from the Lowe’s on Upper Front Street.

The suspects allegedly went into the store on April 4th. 6th, and 7th with fabricated online order receipts and left each time with thousands of dollars in property.

They were seen driving a white Chevy Express van with Arizona registration XPL712, which is owned by Select Auto Transport LLC in Mesa, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sienko at 607-778-2990 or 607-343-6934.