TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men following a larceny in the Town of Union.

The incident occurred at 469 Glendale Drive on January 26th.

According to the sheriff’s office, the subjects removed a tool box from the back of someone’s truck and loaded it into their vehicle, a silver two-door sedan.

The make and model of the silver sedan is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 607-778-1196 and reference case #23-01750.