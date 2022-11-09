BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Melissa Mittl on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Mittl is wanted for Violation of Probation. She is roughly 5’1” tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Mittl is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants\

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: (607)778-1196

Warrants Division: (607)778-2923 or (607)778-2933