LISLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On January 3rd, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an ongoing domestic dispute in the area of Granthouse Road in Lisle.

The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.

Deputies located the suspects vehicle and attempted to stop it. A pursuit ensued that took place on Tennant Road and ended in Griggs Gulf State Forest.

The victim fled into the woods and the female victim was safely secured by deputies.

An investigation revealed that the suspect was Thomas Sunderland, 39, of Richford, New York.

He was eventually caught on January 4th and taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sunderland fired at least two rounds towards the female victim, but missed her.

He has been charged with the following: