BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton drug dealer pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

In August, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 160 Prospect Avenue in Binghamton, the home of 39-year-old Kemonei Byrd.

Byrd was found to be in possession of quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, an illegal .9 millimeter handgun, and $909 in cash.

In 2003, Byrd was also convicted for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in or near School Grounds in the Bronx.

He will be sentenced to 3½ years in New York State prison at a later date.

“The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force works diligently no remove deadly fentanyl and illegal handguns from our community, saving countless live,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.