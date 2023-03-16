LAURENS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Chenango County man was arrested this week following a lengthy stolen vehicle investigation.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office determined that 29-year-old Bret Vanvalkenburgh, of Bainbridge, entered an occupied residence in the Town of Laurens and stole a set of car keys in June of 2021.

Vanvalkenburgh then used those keys to steal the victim’s Chevrolet Trax.

The vehicle was later discovered abandoned in the Village of Sidney.

The case was presented to the Otsego County Grand Jury and Vanvalkenburgh was indicted on the following charges:

Burglary in the 2nd Degree

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

At the time of the indictment, Vanvalkenburgh was already in Delaware County Jail on unrelated charges,

He was issued $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond and returned to the jail.