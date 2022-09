Photo of the missing ATV courtesy of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating an ATV that was stolen from a residence on Babcock Road in the Town of Colesville.

The larceny occurred between the late hours of September 8th and the early morning hours of September 9th.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 607-778-2053.