ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was found and arrested after police say he is a person of interest in a shooting Saturday night.

According to a release by the Ithaca Police Department, 28-year-old Eymel E. Deas was seen by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Dec. 10 around 11:19 a.m. inside a vehicle on Hector Street. Deputies were able to arrest Deas at the scene and turn him over to Ithaca Police where he was later charged with the following:

Attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony

Assault in the first degree, a class B felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Deas was seen in Court Sunday evening where he was then taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $150,000 cash bail and $150,000 bond. Police say Deas is expected back in court on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

Police are saying Deas is connected to a shooting on Dec. 9 where one man was found by police in the 100 block of N. Plain St. shot in the upper body.

Police say that before the shooting, an argument took place, and that the victim and suspect knew each other.