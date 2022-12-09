BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After an appeal, The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the Assault in the First Degree convictions and 10-year prison sentence of Tyler DeCamp, 29, of Binghamton.

In December of 2018, outside McDonald’s on Main Street in Johnson City, DeCamp stabbed two individuals with a knife during a botched drug deal.

The victims were treated at Wilson Hospital for several serious stab wounds.

DeCamp fled the scene and disposed of the weapon before being apprehended by Johnson City Police.

In 2019, a Broome County jury found DeCamp guilty of Assault in the First Degree (2 counts), Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest.

Today, the Appellate Court determined that the evidence presented at the 2019 trial was sufficient to support the guilty verdicts and prison sentence.

“When a criminal defendant is found guilty and sentenced to prison, the work of the Broome

County District Attorney’s Office on that case does not always end. A review of the trial, the

filing of legal appeal briefs and arguments before the Appellate Court can take years. Securing

a just result for victims, whoever they are, is our focus,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome

County District Attorney.