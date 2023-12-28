JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Police Department is looking to the community for help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

On December 27, just after 7 p.m., police responded to the CVS on Riverside drive for the reported robbery.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the store had just been robbed by an individual displaying a knife. Police say the suspect forcibly stole cash from the cash registers before fleeing on foot toward Margaret Street.

The suspect is described as a white male who is believed to be in his mid-twenties to mid-thirties. He is said to be around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a slender build. The suspect was masked and was wearing a black top with dark colored pants as well as a white baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Detective Division at (607)798-9318 extension 2233.

No further information has been released at this time.