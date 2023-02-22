TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On February 13th, Sheriff Fred Akshar announced that 4 individuals were involved in a drug smuggling conspiracy at the Broome County Jail. Today, the Sheriff’s Office announced that an anonymous tip has led to more drug smuggling charges for another individual.

Investigators received information from an anonymous community member that 36-year-old Devon Trew, of Endicott, was smuggling contraband into the Jail.

Officers then began to search Trew’s cell, and he attempted to flush a package of contraband down the toilet.

Officers recovered the package and found more packages that contained the following:

167.5 suboxone strips of 3 different dosages. Within those strips, 13 were found to contain a green dot. Further testing revealed these dotted strips contained Methamphetamine

2 packages of marijuana and synthetic cannabis

1 package of tobacco

113 matches and 6 striker strips

Trew was arrested and charged with 2 counts of felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 5 counts of Promoting Prison Contraband, and 1 count of Tampering with Evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is Trew’s second time being arrested on contraband charges, as he was also found with Heroin, Oxycontin pills, synthetic cannabis, tobacco, and matches during processing on January 31, 2018.

For that, he served time in state prison, but he is currently in Broome County Jail for Petit Larceny.

“This investigation demonstrates how valuable our community members are in helping create a safer more secure environment at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Thanks to an anonymous tip and the excellent work done by our investigators and corrections officers, our team was able to once again thwart an effort to smuggle dangerous narcotics into our facility. We all have a stake in building a stronger and safer community, as well as a safer, more secure correctional facility. Our continued, collective vigilance and cooperation is already creating results.”