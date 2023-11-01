(WIVT/WBGH) – An accused cop shooter is out of jail as he awaits a second trial on attempted murder charges.

Earlier this week, Scott Mawhiney was granted bail set at $200,000.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, he used a house as collateral.

Scott Mawhiney was convicted in November of 2021 of attempted murder of a police officer and other charges and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. In June of 2021, Mawhiney shot at a state trooper who was responding to a domestic violence call at his home.

An appellate court recently reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial saying Mawhiney’s lawyer should have been able to call a witness to testify about the impact drugs and alcohol could have had on Mawhiney’s ability to form intent.

Mawhiney had previously been out on bail leading up to his first trial.