COOPERSTOWN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

Troopers determined that Raymond Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton, intentionally lit a trash can on fire and caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to his hospital room and surrounding medical equipment.

Several rooms were evacuated due to the fire and over a dozen patients, including nurses and a security guard, were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished by hospital employees.

Sidlauskas was arrested and charged with Arson in the second degree.

He was processed at State Police Richfield Springs and then transported to the Otsego County Jail for arraignment.