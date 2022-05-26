JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Police in Johnson City have made two arrests following a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Johnson City Police report that they received a report of shots fired on Grand Avenue near Harrison Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a live 9mm round of ammunition and requested detectives to the scene. While conducting the investigation it was determined that a nearby residence had been struck by gunfire. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.

Police were able to recover a bullet from the residence and found additional casings from a 9mm caliber weapon in the area. It is not believed that the gunfire struck anyone.

During the investigation, a suspect was determined to be a 16-year-old male that lived in the area.

On Wednesday, detectives observed that the 16-year-old suspect and another male, 18-year-old Qualyn Terry, exited a residence on St. Charles Street. When officers attempted to approach the subjects they fled on foot. The subjects were captured after a foot pursuit. Detectives recovered two firearms that were discarded by the subjects as they were being pursued. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the 16-year-old suspect’s residence, where the clothing that was worn by the suspect during the shooting was located.

As a result, the 16-year-old has been charged with 3 counts of Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, class C felonies, and one count of Reckless endangerment in the first degree, a Class D Felony. Terry has been charged with 2 counts of Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Terry was processed and taken to Broome County centralized arraignment, where he was remanded to the Broome County Jail. The 16-year-old was arraigned virtually in the youth part of Broome County Court and then committed to a juvenile holding facility that is out of the area. The firearms recovered were a Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol and a .40 caliber defaced pistol.