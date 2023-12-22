TOWN OF MCGRAW, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A drug bust in the Village of McGraw led to the arrest of one person on Friday.

48-year-old Chester Burdick of McGraw is facing felony drug charges following a search warrant was executed at a residence on West Main Street.

The Cortland County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cortland Police Department and the Village of Homer Police, located several drugs in Burdick’s possession. Officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, methadone, psilocybin, and a synthetic cathinone known as molly. Officers also discovered packaging material, scales, and an undisclosed amount of cash at the residence. The Cortland County Drug Task Force says the estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $8,000.

Burdick was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, a Class D Felony

Two counts of Counts of Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Two Counts of Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Sale, Possession, and/or Use of Dangerous Substances or Synthetic Drugs, a Class A Misdemeanor

Burdick was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing and arraignment.