NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A male and two females were reportedly found trespassing at a Town of Norwich residence on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespass in progress report and found Aaron Gabriel, 41, Jennifer Pollock, 37, and Tami Gray, 33 on the property.

It was determined that the vehicle driven to the residence was reported stolen from the Town of New Hartford in June of this year.

All three were detained and arrested. They have all been charged with Burglary, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Conspiracy.

They each were remanded on cash bail and ordered to return back to court on a later date.