CORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Three people were taken into custody on Wednesday after police discovered narcotics and drug packaging materials at a residence in the City of Cortland.

30-year-old Dulcie Brown, 39-year-old Nicklos Sweeney, and 32-year-old Aaron Vandebogart were arrested as a result of a narcotics search warrant at a residence located on Homer Avenue.

During the search warrant, which was executed by the Cortland County Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland Police Department, investigators recovered a controlled substance identified as Cathinone, packaging materials, and scales.

Brown was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the First Degree, a Class D Felony.

Sweeney was charged with Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Vandebogart was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration, a Class A Misdeamnor.

The three defendants were transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Sweeney and Vandebogart were issued appearance tickets and are due to appear in the City of Cortland County on December 18.

Brown was arraigned utilizing the Centralized Arraignment Process and released on her own recognizance. She will appear in court on December 13.