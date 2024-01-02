TOWN OF KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Three Binghamton men were taken into custody recently in connection to a motor vehicle accident that revealed multiple illegal items in their possession.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 21-year-old Guy Conklin, 19-year-old Keith Palmer, and 27-year-old Christopher Cady after a large dispute took place in the Town of Kirkwood on December 22.

At around 10:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported hit-and-run accident at a trailer park on Route 11. Shortly after arriving on the scene, deputies say a loud verbal dispute involving over a dozen individuals began and quickly turned physical. Additional patrols arrived and successfully separated the involved parties.

During the initial dispute, witnesses say Conklin had threatened to shoot several people before driving into a parked car. He left the scene, returning with three male passengers in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the four individuals were detained and patted down for safety reasons.

The initial pat down revealed that Palmer was in possession of an illegal 9mm “Ghost Gun”. The weapon, modeled after a Glock 27, contained no serial numbers or identifying marks. He was also found to be in possession of multiple pills that field tested positive as controlled substances.

A further search of the car and men was conducted by K9 Raven. As a result, it was revealed that Cady was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a pill that field tested positive as a controlled substance. While being questioned by patrols, he repeatedly told them his name was “Dominic Figerua” despite his driver’s license identifying him as Christopher Cady. Cady also had an extraditable warrant out of Pennsylvania on felony narcotics charges.

Following the investigation, the three men were charged with the following:

Guy Conklin, age 21 of Binghamton:

Harassment in the Second Degree, a Violation

Keith Palmer, age 19 of Binghamton:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Christopher Cady, age 27 of Binghamton:

False Personation, a Class B misdemeanor

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

“Excellent police work by our Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a volatile situation, deescalating and preventing serious injury or loss of life,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “I commend the deputies involved for the professionalism and expertise they bring to work every day, and this incident was no exception.”

Conklin was given an appearance ticket while Palmer was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket per New York State Law. Cady remains in custody as he awaits extradition by the Monroe County Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Office.